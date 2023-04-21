VALDESE — Valdese Community Affairs and the Historic Valdese Foundation invite you to celebrate the season at the annual Spring Craft Market.

Join the fun Saturday, April 29, and browse more than 80 specialty craft and artisan vendors on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School. Just a few weeks ahead of Mother’s Day, this free event may be the perfect opportunity to find a gift for Mom.

The Spring Craft Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features an extensive variety of handmade craft vendors: pottery, apparel, home décor, yard art, homemade candles, all-natural bath and body products, leather goods, wood working, jewelry and more.

Enjoy the musical stylings of local folk bands Lost Wages and The Brothers’ Cooperative while you browse the rows of vendors. Food trucks Hot Shots Espresso and Dig’n Dogs & BBQ will be in attendance, as well as Waldensian Style Wines, which will be selling their famous Brenda’s Peach Bellini.

This is the third consecutive year the event has been held outdoors, with vendor and event attendee numbers continuing to grow each season. Children's activities include sidewalk chalk, cornhole, and bubble machines.

Spring Market attendees are encouraged to continue their shopping in the downtown district of Valdese. Valdese is also home to 10 locally owned restaurants.

For more information on Valdese events and attractions, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-874-6774.