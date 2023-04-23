HICKORY — The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, in partnership with the Humane Society of Catawba County, will host the Spring Bark Festival on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fairbrook Optimist Dog Park.

This family-friendly, dog-friendly event will feature a day of live music with Moose & Friends and Two Burnt Reggae Band, dog demonstrations, fun owner-pet contests with prizes, a variety of vendors, and raffles, as well as food and beverage options.

There will also be opportunities to adopt a new furry family member, get your dog vaccinated, and donate pet supplies and food to the humane society.

Proceeds from the Spring Bark Festival benefit the Humane Society of Catawba County.

Sponsors for this event include Catawba Valley Insurance, Big Dawg Radio, Pure Energy Dog Training, Caring Cremations, Allegra Marketing Print & Mail, Club Canine, Bark & Purr Pet Sitting, Hickory Downtown Development Association, and Blowing Rock Draft House.

All attendees must follow the dog park guidelines while at the event. Guidelines are posted at the park and online at www.hickorync.gov/fairbrook-optimist-dog-park.

Fairbrook Optimist Dog Park is located at 1560 Fourth Ave. SE in Hickory.

For more information about the Spring Bark Festival, contact Events Coordinator Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.