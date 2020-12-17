 Skip to main content
Spring 2021 Market postponed until June
HIGH POINT — The High Point Market Authority announced a date change for the upcoming Spring 2021 Market. Originally scheduled for April 17-21, Spring Market is postponed until June 5-9. 

“We are encouraged by the recent headlines about COVID-19 vaccines, but realistic about its impact on a spring timeframe, as the rollout will be slow. Coupled with the reality within our industry regarding supply shortages and manufacturing/shipping disruptions, the board of directors agreed it would be most beneficial to delay Spring Market until June,” said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. 

Registration for the Spring 2021 Market will open in late February at www.highpointmarket.org. The Fall 2021 Market dates remain as scheduled for Oct. 16-20.

