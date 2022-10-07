Spread of virus slows in region; 166 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in past 7 days in Catawba County

Catawba County is now classified as an area of low COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties are considered areas with low community transmission as well, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends that everyone, regardless of the transmission status of an area, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if any symptoms develop.

Catawba County reported 166 cases of COVID-19 during the most recent seven-day reporting period, Sept. 25-Oct. 1, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Two deaths were reported.

Over a seven-day period from Thursday, 14 Catawba County residents were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, according to the CDC. This was a decrease from the prior week when 27 residents were admitted.

About 5.8% of staffed inpatient beds in Catawba County were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC. Approximately 6.3% of staffed ICU beds in Catawba County were occupied by patients with COVID-19 during the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2. The week before, around 5.8% of ICU beds were used by COVID-19 patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, North Carolina reported a total of more than 3.21 million cases, according to NCDHHS. A total of 26,852 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported statewide, as of Oct. 1.

Monkeypox

Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said the county has reported a total of three monkeypox cases since Sept. 1.