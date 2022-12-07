Spread Christmas cheer by helping workers who are trying to help themselves

Why don’t they get a job? That’s something the Grinch in us says when we are approached for money.

What if there was a way to help out some folks this holiday season who are trying to help themselves? We’d be all for that, correct?

The HOPE Center is part of the Hickory Soup Kitchen. The organization’s goal is to connect people to jobs. A key component is providing transportation, food and the necessary shoes for work.

The majority of the HOPE Center's clients come from connections at the Soup Kitchen or referrals from agencies such as the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry or The Salvation Army of Hickory.

Former St. Stephens High School teacher Laura Sigmon heads up the program.

Sigmon said at any one time, the HOPE Center is serving 25 to 30 clients. A van hauls people from Hickory to Statesville (with stops along the way) five days a week to get them to their jobs.

She says the HOPE Center needs volunteer drivers, bicycles for people who commute short distances to work, and work boots for people in some manufacturing jobs. The HOPE Center also works closely with the multicounty Greenway public bus system.

But it all comes down to money.

A modest bicycle is $125 to $150.

A pair of long-lasting, steel-toed work boots is $100 and up.

And paying van drivers, even part-time ones, adds up.

How much help is needed?

We receive donated bikes all the time, Sigmon said, but they usually need repair or aren’t appropriate for someone riding to and from work. It would be beneficial if we could purchase reasonably priced bikes for clients needing to get to the Soup Kitchen for a ride or to ride on their own. We give away three or four bikes a month depending on our supply.

She asked for $4,800 to purchase and refurbish bikes.

In our HOPE room, Sigmon said, we prepare lunch bags. The lunches are given to the workers being assisted as they head out to their jobs.

We need storage shelves and cabinets to keep things organized, Sigmon said. The food comes to us from donations. We currently use a makeshift system from old office cubicles. A smaller number of storage racks would work well for us.

She says $1,000 would make a tremendous difference in organizing the food distributed to the men and women seeking a workplace foothold.

Steel-toed work boots are expensive, Sigmon shared. It is hard to start a job if you do not have the proper equipment. I hope to be able to keep a small supply of various sizes for new workers.

She asked for $500, but could use $2,000. New work boots are one of the rewards the HOPE Center extends to workers connected to the program.

Sigmon’s ask adds up to $6,300.

But I think we can do better. Let’s aim for $10,000 or more.

Austin Pearce, executive director of the Hickory Soup Kitchen, says the HOPE Center has an annual operating budget of about $65,0000. He says if people truly want to help, then offering assistance to people who are trying to join the workforce is a great place to start.

Pearce, who can hold forth on the gospel of helping feed the hungry and clothe the needy, also says it is time for Hickory to support the program of putting people back to work.

I’ll get us started. I put in the first $100. All we need now is 99 people to match me.