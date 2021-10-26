Spooky tales, plays and Halloween fun

Get ready for a spooky good time, Valdese
On Friday, downtown Valdese will be taken over by witches, ghosts and goblins as Treats in the Streets kicks off at 4 p.m. Trick or treat among local businesses and come dressed to impress. You may find yourself taking home an official Treats in the Streets costume contest trophy.
For more information about Treats in the Streets and a list of participating local merchants, go to visitvaldese.com.
Green Room to present ‘Carolina Spooktales’
The Green Room Community Theatre will present its annual production of “Carolina Spooktales.” On Saturday at 3 p.m., there will be a one-time performance of these spooky tales. The show is performed by The Green Bean Players. The performance will be in the McCreary Theatre at the Old Post Office Playhouse in historic downtown Newton.
Spooky tales from across the Carolinas will come to life on stage as a group of friends recount several haunting stories around a campfire. Discover some of our state’s best legends and revisit some of your favorites, including “The Ring,” “Brown Mountain Lights,” “Swamp Girl,” and “The Pirate Ghost of Folly Island.” There will be two new tales in this production: “Where Are You My Son” and “The Hanging Ghost at Helen’s Bridge.”
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling 828-464-6128 Wednesdays- Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $6 for children age 12 and younger.
Sails Original Music Series concludes with The Get Right Band
The city of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series, presented by Frye Regional Medical Center, will close out the season with The Get Right Band on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Hickory.
The Get Right Band is a psychedelic indie rock power trio from Asheville that is focused on following their muses to honest self-expression, to whatever excites them and pushes them into unexplored territory. The Get Right Band proudly carries the torch for a long line of genre-bending power trios from Cream, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Police, Violent Femmes, Primus, Green Day, Nirvana to Sublime. The group’s rawness and maneuverability make for a powerful music experience.
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square. There are a variety of close-by restaurants to also patronize.
Open mic night at the Hickory Music Factory
Everyone is invited to the Hickory Music Factory’s Open Mic Night this Saturday, 7 p.m., at the Hickory Music Factory. Solo acts and full bands are welcome to come and play. P.A., drums, amps and piano are provided. Performers get a 10-minute slot to perform, and sign up is at 6:45 p.m. The event is open to the public and to all ages. Karen and Patrick Warren are sponsoring the event.
Do the Time Warp with ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is playing at midnight Saturday, at the Hickory Community Theatre. Tickets are $15 and available online at hickorytheatre.org or though the theater box office, in person or by phone at 828-328-2283, Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
This campy romp begins when a recently engaged couple, Brad and Janet, whose car breaks down in an isolated area, must pay a call at the castle residence of Dr. Frank N. Furter, where they get anything but help with their predicament.
Audience participation is encouraged, and the theater will provide prop bags with admission. Costumes are welcome and encouraged, but bringing your own props is not. Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available in the theater lobby. No outside food, beverages or liquids are allowed.
Tricks or treats on your downtown streetsOn Saturday, the Hickory Downtown Development Association, in conjunction with the Farmers Market will host a Halloween Scavenger Hunt. Participants may pick up a scavenger hunt card at the HDDA tent (located on the Square in front of Artisan Soapery) or by visiting https://www.downtownhickory.com/calendar/.
In addition to the scavenger hunt, there will be Halloween-related arts and crafts for the children. The event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. Completed scavenger hunt cards should be returned to the HDDA table for Halloween pretzel snacks and apple cider, along with an entry in a grand prize drawing. Scavenger hunt clues can be found in the windows of various local downtown businesses.
Historical Association of Catawba County warns of a Haunted Murray’s MillSaturday will be the scariest night of the year at the historic Murray’s Mill in Catawba. The event is from 2-8 p.m.
The spirit of old Mr. Murray roams around the old mill, standing guard over the real secret hidden in the dark depths of the historic gristmill. If you dare, seek out the truth of what lies beneath that grinding wheel. The sounds you hear and the things you see must not be shared with others once you leave the old building, for who knows what will happen to those who come after you!
Trunk or treat will begin at 4 p.m. and will last until all the goodies are gone. There is still room for your trunk to be included. All trunks will be entered into a best trunk contest with prizes to be awarded for first, second and third places. A costume contest will be held for ages birth-4, 5-8 and 9-12. There is no charge for the trunk or treat or to enter the costume contest.
Tickets for the haunted tours are on sale now, and can be purchased online at www.catawbahistory.org for $15 each or by calling the Historical Association at 828-465-0383. Tickets are limited and available first-come.