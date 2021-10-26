Spooky tales, plays and Halloween fun

Historical Association of Catawba County warns of a Haunted Murray’s MillSaturday will be the scariest night of the year at the historic Murray’s Mill in Catawba. The event is from 2-8 p.m.

The spirit of old Mr. Murray roams around the old mill, standing guard over the real secret hidden in the dark depths of the historic gristmill. If you dare, seek out the truth of what lies beneath that grinding wheel. The sounds you hear and the things you see must not be shared with others once you leave the old building, for who knows what will happen to those who come after you!

Trunk or treat will begin at 4 p.m. and will last until all the goodies are gone. There is still room for your trunk to be included. All trunks will be entered into a best trunk contest with prizes to be awarded for first, second and third places. A costume contest will be held for ages birth-4, 5-8 and 9-12. There is no charge for the trunk or treat or to enter the costume contest.

Tickets for the haunted tours are on sale now, and can be purchased online at www.catawbahistory.org for $15 each or by calling the Historical Association at 828-465-0383. Tickets are limited and available first-come.