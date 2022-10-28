Spooky Halloween events start on Saturday in Newton and Hickory

Looking for family-orientated festivities this Halloween? Check out these events being held across Catawba County.

Newton Halloween Spooktacular

The city of Newton’s Halloween Spooktacular will cast its spell on Southside Park on Saturday. Presented by Newton Parks and Recreation Department and Downtown Newton Development Association, the annual fall festival offers free tricks and treats for the whole family.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. at Southside Park, 1775 Southwest Blvd., and runs through an outdoor showing of the film “Hocus Pocus,” which is scheduled to begin around 7:45 p.m. Guests can expect to mingle and take photos with their favorite costumed characters, hop aboard a trackless train circling the park, bounce through an inflatable obstacle course and hear spooky storybook tales from the storytellers of the Catawba County Library.

The Ghouls and Goblins Costume Contest begins at the amphitheater at 4:30 p.m. There is no charge to enter the contest, but preregistration is encouraged by calling the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317 before 5 p.m. on Friday. Last-minute registration will be available during Spooktacular from 4-6 p.m. Contest participants will be divided into homemade and store-bought categories. Judges will review the costumes of participants 3 and younger at 4:30 p.m., kids 4-7 at 5 p.m., children 8-12 at 5:30 p.m., teens 13-17 at 6 p.m. and adults at 6:30 p.m.

The Downtown Newton Development Association is partnering with the 2 Pink Magnolias boutique to join the Teal Pumpkin Project during Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a movement that makes trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children with food allergies, intolerances and other conditions. Participants in the Teal Pumpkin Project display a teal pumpkin visible to trick-or-treaters as a signal that, in addition to candy, they offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all.

A variety of food trucks will offer food and drinks for sale beginning at 4 p.m. Those scheduled to attend are Urban Flavor, Hotshots Hotdogs, Village Inn Pizza, Whitener’s Concessions, Pooter Pop Kettle Corn and Chugar Frappe.

Downtown Hickory treats in the streets

Put on your spooky or kooky costumes and come to downtown Hickory on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Treats in the Streets. Enjoy a variety of free Halloween-themed events. Scour the streets for clues on the scavenger hunt. Grab a treat at the candy hot spots. Bring a camera for some spooky photo opportunities. Attendees are also encouraged to dress in their Halloween best for the costume contest at 1 p.m. Apple cider and snacks will also be available.

Long View trunk-or-treat

The town of Long View is hosting a trunk-or-treat event on Monday from 5-7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. The event is free. The trunk-or-treat will be held at the Long View Recreation Center at 3107 Second Ave. NW.

Catawba and Claremont trunk-or-treats

The city of Claremont and the town of Catawba have teamed up again for a fun Halloween event.

On Saturday from 5-7 p.m. or when candy runs out, the city of Claremont will have a trunk-or-treat at the city hall pavilion. The town of Catawba will have Treats in the Streets from 6-8 p.m. on Main Street.

Dig-N-Dogs & Sugar Coated will be on site in Claremont to provide food and treats.

Claremont will have inflatables and a face a painter, which will be free to everyone.