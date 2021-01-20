Spirit of King Volunteer of Year Award presented

HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and Hickory Area Ministers awarded Carolina Caring volunteer Sam Hunt with the Spirit of King Volunteer of the Year Award during its annual Service of Celebration for the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr. The event, which was held Sunday, is a long-standing tradition that began 20 years ago.

Hunt has selflessly given his time and talent as a Carolina Caring patient support volunteer for 21 years, providing companionship for patients and families. Always quick with a smile, he brings laughter, joy, and comfort to those he serves.

“Sam has dedicated much of his life to making a difference in the lives of others,” said Kelly Tate, Carolina Caring’s vice president of community relations. “His dedication to bringing people together in peace and love has been felt throughout our community.”

In addition to volunteering for Carolina Caring, Hunt has served as president of the Hickory Chapter of the NAACP, and secretary and past president of the Hickory Landmarks Society. He has also served on the Hickory Community Relations Commission, Hickory Appearance Commission, and the Hickory Regional Zoning Commission.