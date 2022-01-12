Spirit of King Service will not be held

HICKORY — Representatives from The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and Hickory Area Ministers have announced that the annual Spirit of King Service held the Sunday before the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday will not occur this year.

This decision was based largely on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and concerns about the burden being placed on health care workers and hospital systems.

The ministerial associations hope to hold a special ecumenical worship service around the Juneteenth holiday. The 2022 Spirit of King winners for individual, volunteer, and agency will also be announced during that service.

Leaders from the GHMA and HAM say they are looking forward to returning in person on Jan. 15, 2023 for the special service honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King.