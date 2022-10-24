Spectral figures and flying furniture: LR Ghost Tours return with spooky paranormal tales

Every place has a story, some more eerie than others.

Lenoir-Rhyne University student Diego Sanjuan led a group of 20 around campus last week, regaling the group with spooky stories.

One of the first stops was Mauney-Schaeffer Hall.

Originally, Mauney-Schaeffer was an all-girls dormitory. Around 1975, administration began entertaining the idea of co-ed dorms.

Several college officials objected, but none so vehemently as Ona Peery, Sanjuan said. Despite the objections, the college ultimately chose to make the dorms co-ed in 1976.

Sanjuan said Peery died months before the shift. However, once the change was made, strange things began to happen. Students began to report hearing footsteps in the halls when no one was there and, most peculiarly, a rocking chair.

There was no rocking chair in either of the dormitory buildings, Sanjuan said.

Jamie Carroll, who graduated the university in 2002, was on the campus ghost tour. She said she's heard the sounds behind the story of Mauney-Schaeffer Hall.

As a student, Carroll said she and her roommates spoke with a pastor at LR, concerned that no one would believe them. His advice to the students was to be at peace with the sounds and proceed with the attitude of, “I won’t bother you if you don’t bother me.”

Another story Sanjuan told was of a male student returning to his dorm. An elegantly dressed woman was just ahead of him on the stairway leading up to the all-male floor. The student was puzzled but said nothing until the woman made her way down to Room 206, where she simply stood.

Sanjuan said the student then addressed her, explaining this was an all-male floor, and she gave no response other than whirling round to face him with a nasty sneer before opening the door and going inside.

With a sweep of his black, high-collared cape, Sanjuan finished the story, saying the student followed but found no one in Room 206.

The woman is speculated to be the ghost of Peery, and this is the only reported sighting of her spectral form.

One particularly unsettling story is of Highland Hall, which was demolished in 2007. On the tour, Sanjaun vividly recounts the tale of the only known violent paranormal incident, where a security guard witnessed furniture being thrown across the room.

Alumna Karen Pruett said that when she was a student, Highland Hall is where she did her laundry. While Pruett never experienced inexplicable paranormal violence, she said the building always made her uneasy, and she always left as quickly as possible.

Sanjuan tells these spooky stories and more on the 90-minute tour.