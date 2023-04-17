HICKORY — A special story time will be held at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, featuring local author Tonja Smith.

Smith will read from her picture books and talk about her artwork as kids get to paint a watercolor picture. Smith's book, "I Believe I Can," published by Redhawk Publications, features 16 original paintings of children from diverse backgrounds, celebrating childhood and individuality. No registration is required for this event.

Join the library for more reading, writing, playing, singing, and talking by visiting its online calendar of events https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW, Hickory. All library programs are free and open to the public.