GRANITE FALLS — The Granite Falls History Committee will host two special receptions for U.S. military veterans at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum at 107 Falls Ave.

The first will be this Sunday, Nov. 6, from 2 until 4 p.m., and the second will be Sunday, Nov. 20, from 2 until 4 p.m. The museum will feature an exhibit of military memorabilia. Committee members will serve refreshments. The event is open to the public.