HICKORY — A special program honoring Black Vietnam veterans will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Morning Star First Baptist Church, 126 Fourth Ave. SW in Hickory.

The keynote orator for the program will be the Rev. David E. Roberts II, pastor of Morning Star First Baptist Church. Roberts is a veteran himself and a member of the Black Veterans Support Group within the Veterans Helping Veterans organization in Hickory.

All veterans and their spouses are welcome to attend the event which will include a barbecue lunch, and veteran services vendors who can share information about their organizations.

For more information, contact the Rev. David E. Roberts II at rev.robertsii@gmail.com or 704-649-7025.