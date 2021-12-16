Special ed teacher wins free car in Paramount, United Way giveaway

Meghan Stripling threw her head back and started laughing when she turned the key to a Kia Forte in the lot of Paramount Kia on Thursday afternoon.

Stripling, 29, a special education teacher for Conover School, held the winning key for this year’s free car giveaway held by the Hickory dealership.

Paramount has partnered with the United Way since 2013 for the car giveaway for fair share donors to the United Way.

Fair share donors are those who sign up to make monthly contributions to the United Way throughout the year.

Amy Guyer, president of the United Way Board of Directors, said the organization had set a record with at least 656 fair share donors this year.

There were 10 donors in the running for the car this year. Each was given a car key, and the key that turned the car on won.

Stripling said she has been donating to the United Way for eight years. She said she did not expect to win the car and found the experience overwhelming.

“(It means) a lot because being a teacher, you work hard and you try to do the best you can but getting a car, a newer car, is really nice,” Stripling said.