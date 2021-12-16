 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special ed teacher wins free car in Paramount, United Way giveaway
0 Comments
alert featured

Special ed teacher wins free car in Paramount, United Way giveaway

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Meghan Stripling Paramount Giveaway

Special education teacher Meghan Stripling was overcome with emotion when she found out she won a new car as part of the Paramount Kia car giveaway for donors to the Catawba County United Way. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN, RECORD

Meghan Stripling threw her head back and started laughing when she turned the key to a Kia Forte in the lot of Paramount Kia on Thursday afternoon.

Stripling, 29, a special education teacher for Conover School, held the winning key for this year’s free car giveaway held by the Hickory dealership.

Paramount has partnered with the United Way since 2013 for the car giveaway for fair share donors to the United Way.

Fair share donors are those who sign up to make monthly contributions to the United Way throughout the year. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Amy Guyer, president of the United Way Board of Directors, said the organization had set a record with at least 656 fair share donors this year.

There were 10 donors in the running for the car this year. Each was given a car key, and the key that turned the car on won.

Stripling said she has been donating to the United Way for eight years. She said she did not expect to win the car and found the experience overwhelming.

“(It means) a lot because being a teacher, you work hard and you try to do the best you can but getting a car, a newer car, is really nice,” Stripling said.

Paramount Assistant Manager Randy Rosenbalm said Stripling would be given a choice of three vehicles: a Kia Forte, Hyundai Elantra and Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicles are valued in the mid-$20,000 range.

The donors who did not win the car got other gifts provided by local companies and residents, according to a release from the United Way. 

 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeys go nuts for Christmas stockings at London Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert