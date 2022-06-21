Speakers voice opposition to bill that would make Catawba County school board election's partisan

Rhonda Pawlik said she is worried that an effort to make school boards a partisan election in Catawba County could affect how children are educated.

Pawlik, the president of the Catawba County chapter of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said she is concerned a state bill making school board elections partisan would bring politics into education. The effect would negatively impact students, she said.

“Do we want our school boards to become as dysfunctional as our national politics that is happening today and watch our kids suffer because of that?” Pawlik said. “We are so divided right now and it is time for our community here in Catawba County to come together and unite with each other.”

Pawlik was one of six people who spoke on the bill at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting. All six asked the board to ask state leadership to oppose the bill.

The legislation in question, House Bill 1162, would create partisan races for all three school boards in Catawba County. If the bill becomes law, the first partisan school races would take place in 2023 for Hickory and Newton-Conover and in 2024 for Catawba County.

The bill was sponsored by Catawba County Reps. Jay Adams and Mitchell Setzer. The bill passed the House in a 63-40 vote last Thursday.

As of Tuesday morning, the bill was in the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate.

Joan Gardner, another who spoke before the board of commissioners Monday, said she believes the change would stop people from doing research on candidates for school board and voting based on background. Instead, people will vote on party lines, she said.

“I think we have enough problems in the schools through the fact that we have COVID. I think the rates of literacy are abysmal. I think there is no reason that the school board should be partisan,” Gardner said. “I think the focus should be on facts, literacy, math proficiency, and I think government and how it works should be in there as well.”

Sen. Dean Proctor of Catawba and Alexander counties said he believes there’s a good chance the bill will pass before the Senate adjourns by the end of the month.

Proctor said he supports the bill because of the local support for the bill among Catawba County officials.

After Monday’s meeting, Randy Isenhower, chairman of the board of commissioners, said he supports the bill. Isenhower said knowing the party affiliation of a candidate gives voters more information on the people running for office.

“When we associate with organizations, such as political parties, we generally say we are aligned with the values and policies of that organization. So voters will now know more about the candidate, as the candidate is a member of a party with known values and policies,” Isenhower said in an email.

At a Republican primary debate in April, outgoing Commissioner Sherry Butler and board candidates Robert Abernethy and Cole Setzer, winners in the Republican primary for county commissioner, also said they were in favor of partisan races. ​

Commissioner Kitty Barnes said Tuesday that she disagrees.

“I do not support partisan elections for school boards and related my reasons to all three of our state legislators,” Barnes said.

Pawlik asked the entire board of commissioners to oppose the legislation.

“The pressure from different groups from both parties will take a focus off what is most important and that is to provide that best education for those children,” she said. “We do not need these groups pressuring the school board on making decisions because we need to focus on our education and on safety.”

