Speakers sought for TEDxHickory 2021

HICKORY — TEDxHickory is seeking speakers to present for this year’s event. If you have an “idea worth spreading," consider applying to speak at TEDxHickory on Nov. 20.

This year’s TEDxHickory event will take place in person at The Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Crowd size will be determined by statewide COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time of the event. Depending on in-person limitations, the event may also be webcast.

This year’s theme is “Collide.” Unstoppable force; immovable object. A lot of things, perhaps all things, move, in a small world. Collision is inevitable. Past and present. East and West. Dark and light. Progress and tradition. Supply and demand. One idea and another. One interest, ambition, desire, and another. And an endless array of things not on the same continuum but merely coexisting in limited space.

What collisions have you witnessed? Survived? Been part of? How have they changed you or the world around you? What collisions do you see happening today? And what results do you expect to come of them? What collisions do you see on the horizon? Can they be avoided? Should they? How will things change if they come to be?