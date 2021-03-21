Speakers sought for TEDxHickory 2021

HICKORY — TEDxHickory is seeking speakers to present for this year’s event. If you have an “idea worth spreading," consider applying to speak at TEDxHickory on Nov. 20.
This year’s TEDxHickory event will take place in person at The Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Crowd size will be determined by statewide COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time of the event. Depending on in-person limitations, the event may also be webcast.
This year’s theme is “Collide.” Unstoppable force; immovable object. A lot of things, perhaps all things, move, in a small world. Collision is inevitable. Past and present. East and West. Dark and light. Progress and tradition. Supply and demand. One idea and another. One interest, ambition, desire, and another. And an endless array of things not on the same continuum but merely coexisting in limited space.
What collisions have you witnessed? Survived? Been part of? How have they changed you or the world around you? What collisions do you see happening today? And what results do you expect to come of them? What collisions do you see on the horizon? Can they be avoided? Should they? How will things change if they come to be?
TEDxHickory invites you to examine any variations of the concept of “Collide” that seem relevant, interesting, and important to you for its ninth annual event coming in November. Applications for speakers are being accepted now at TEDxHickory.com
Anyone interested in speaking will be asked to provide talks that fall under the “Collide” theme — however broad or specific. Per the rules of TEDx, presenters are allowed to speak for no more than 18 minutes each. From now through July 15, those interested can apply online by visiting TEDxHickory.com. Presentations will be chosen based on how well they fit the vision of TEDx and the variety of the presentations for the day.
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group.
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to ideas worth spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives.