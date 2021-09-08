 Skip to main content
Speakers for, against Confederate monument removal say history should be remembered
CATAWBA COUNTY

  • Updated
In downtown Newton, two people lean against the Confederate monument at the 1924 courthouse.

 Robert Reed

Michael McRee stood before the Catawba County Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening and raised a book above his head for all to see.

On its cover was a picture of six Confederate veterans, three of them missing legs, McRee said. Those veterans are the reason the county’s Confederate monument in Newton should stay where it is, at the historic courthouse square.

“They (the soldiers pictured) survived,” McRee said. “Six hundred didn’t.”

McRee said the monument honors the soldiers from Catawba County who didn’t survive the Civil War. The war should be remembered, he said.

“The war was evil. Slavery was, too. But history is history, and that monument should not be moved or destroyed,” McRee said.

McRee spoke to the board of commissioners at previous meetings as well, opposing the views of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, a group asking the county to move the monument.

Kenyon Kelly, co-founder of the committee, also spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. He began by quoting philosopher George Santayana, who said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

The sentiment applies today, Kelly said.

“As we wrestle with our nation’s history of slavery and racial injustice, many will argue that it’s not necessary to dig up the past,” Kelly said. “They will argue that we bear no responsibility for the deeds of others in the past and that white guilt should be avoided at all cost.”

Kelly said justifying Confederate monuments keeps racism and white supremacy alive.

“‘Heritage not hate,’ ‘state rights,’ ‘veterans’ memorial,’ ‘lost cause,’ — all of these are a euphemism, a cover for the true intention, which is to preserve the status quo and protect the archaic system of male-dominated white supremacy,” Kelly said.

The truth and reconciliation committee has been asking the board of commissioners to move the monument for more than a year.

