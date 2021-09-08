Speakers for, against Confederate monument removal say history should be remembered

Michael McRee stood before the Catawba County Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening and raised a book above his head for all to see.

On its cover was a picture of six Confederate veterans, three of them missing legs, McRee said. Those veterans are the reason the county’s Confederate monument in Newton should stay where it is, at the historic courthouse square.

“They (the soldiers pictured) survived,” McRee said. “Six hundred didn’t.”

McRee said the monument honors the soldiers from Catawba County who didn’t survive the Civil War. The war should be remembered, he said.

“The war was evil. Slavery was, too. But history is history, and that monument should not be moved or destroyed,” McRee said.

McRee spoke to the board of commissioners at previous meetings as well, opposing the views of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, a group asking the county to move the monument.

Kenyon Kelly, co-founder of the committee, also spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. He began by quoting philosopher George Santayana, who said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

The sentiment applies today, Kelly said.