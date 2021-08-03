Speakers argue for, against Confederate monument move

Kenyon Kelly says Catawba County’s Confederate monument stands for white supremacy.

Kelly spoke to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners Monday night during the public comment section of the board’s meeting. The co-founder of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee said he wants the statue to be moved off public land. Others argue the monument honors local veterans of the Civil War and should remain.

“There’s been much said about for what the monuments do not stand,” Kelly said. “The fact remains that celebrating those who fought in a treasonous war against the republic for which we stand, in defense of a state’s right to preserve the institution of slavery, is unconstitutional.”

Kelly spoke about efforts in North Carolina in 1900, during the Jim Crow Era, to require a literacy test to vote, stifling the vote of Black people.

Kelly said laws to hinder voting in the U.S. are still around.

“Jim Crow is still an active force in American politics and it is time we took down symbols of divisiveness and discrimination in our public squares,” Kelly said. “This monument and all tributes to white supremacy must go, and we as a nation must atone for our sins against Black and brown communities.”