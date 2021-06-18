Speaker: Juneteenth a reminder of truth

Darian Abernathy asked a crowd of about 40 people to imagine themselves in the shoes of a slave in Texas in 1865. Two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the United States, freedom had not reached those Texas slaves. It was June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Texas to tell those formerly enslaved people that the Civil War was over and slavery was abolished.
“Imagine the people in Texas and the hope they must have felt that day,” Abernathy said. “That’s what this day is, it’s a sign of hope and faith and perseverance and never giving up.”
Abernathy was an organizer of a tribute to Juneteenth, the day the soldiers arrived to emancipate the last slaves in the U.S. The Friday event, the first of three organized by the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, was held at the 1924 historic Catawba County courthouse in Newton, just steps from the county’s Confederate monument that the same group is advocating to move.
While Abernathy organized Friday’s event, she stepped aside so other people, who have been fighting for social and racial justice far longer than her, to speak. She hoped their stories will encourage a new generation to step up to the plate and fight for justice.
“I want to let them tell their story,” Abernathy said. “I believe history and storytelling is important.”
Margaret Pope, one of those to speak, told stories of battles for justice in Catawba County. She said Juneteenth is about the truth and setting the record straight. She said the truth of slavery and racism should be taught. Specifically, she mentioned the history of the Confederate monument in Newton.
The celebration near the statue was a reminder of the true history of slavery, Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation co-founder Jerry McCombs said.
“Some people are trying to re-write history,” he said.
He said the group plans to continue to ask the county commissioners to remove the monument and will work against commissioners opposing the removal in the next election.
The committee plans to organize a Juneteenth celebration for years to come, especially now that it is a federal holiday, Abernathy said.
“It’s good to see people come out and support something and believe in something,” she said.
This Juneteenth weekend, the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee also announced a new effort to start a community remembrance project with the Equal Justice Initiative, committee member William Keener said. The project will memorialize two specific lynching victims in Catawba County, Newton Wilfong and Elijah Church. The remembrance will also include the story of four runaway slaves from Catawba County.