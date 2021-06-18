Speaker: Juneteenth a reminder of truth

Darian Abernathy asked a crowd of about 40 people to imagine themselves in the shoes of a slave in Texas in 1865. Two years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the United States, freedom had not reached those Texas slaves. It was June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Texas to tell those formerly enslaved people that the Civil War was over and slavery was abolished.

“Imagine the people in Texas and the hope they must have felt that day,” Abernathy said. “That’s what this day is, it’s a sign of hope and faith and perseverance and never giving up.”

Abernathy was an organizer of a tribute to Juneteenth, the day the soldiers arrived to emancipate the last slaves in the U.S. The Friday event, the first of three organized by the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, was held at the 1924 historic Catawba County courthouse in Newton, just steps from the county’s Confederate monument that the same group is advocating to move.

While Abernathy organized Friday’s event, she stepped aside so other people, who have been fighting for social and racial justice far longer than her, to speak. She hoped their stories will encourage a new generation to step up to the plate and fight for justice.