Speaker: 'Attitudes and behaviors' need to change

Frederick Mungro wants to see change. The change he seeks includes removing the Catawba County Confederate monument and improving attitudes surrounding racism.
“We can’t wait any longer. We need to change and we need to change now,” Mungro said. “This is not just about statues, this is about attitudes and behaviors, as well.”
Mungro spoke during the public comment period of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on Monday. He is one of many who have asked the board to move the 1907 monument off the county-owned land at the 1924 Newton courthouse.
Mungro said the change he desires extends beyond the statue.
“If we take down these statues and don’t change to become a more open and inclusive society, then all of this would have been in vain,” he said.
Mungro said some people justify keeping the monument up by idealizing the history behind it.
“Why are there no slave ship monuments, no prominent markers on public land to remember the lynchings or the slave trade, nothing to remember this long chapter of our lives of pain, of sacrifice, of shame — all happening at the hands of the statue you defend,” Mungro said. “Everyone who calls the monument history, they are silent on what the truth is and what this statue stands for. There is a difference between the remembering of history and the reverence of it. This is history we should never forget, and one we should never put on a pedestal to be revered.”
The public comment portion of the meeting was toward the end of the board’s meeting, despite an earlier placement on the agenda. Monday marked the second time the public comment portion was moved toward the end of the meeting with no notice, Jerry McCombs, co-founder of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, said. The committee has repeatedly asked the county to move the statue, he said.
McCombs asked the commissioners to stick to the agenda and hold the public comment portion toward the beginning of the meeting, he said during a public comment Monday. He said he hopes the change isn’t rooted in discrimination.
“I’m hoping you aren’t doing this because we’re talking about some racism in Catawba County,” McCombs said. “Because people the color of my skin have been mistreated all their life. I have also. But I want to say that we need to try to stick to the agenda if you would please, instead of sticking it (public comment) at the end. I don’t know what the reason is, but it’s disturbing.”
The commissioners did not respond to the comment publicly.