Speaker: 'Attitudes and behaviors' need to change

Frederick Mungro wants to see change. The change he seeks includes removing the Catawba County Confederate monument and improving attitudes surrounding racism.

“We can’t wait any longer. We need to change and we need to change now,” Mungro said. “This is not just about statues, this is about attitudes and behaviors, as well.”

Mungro spoke during the public comment period of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on Monday. He is one of many who have asked the board to move the 1907 monument off the county-owned land at the 1924 Newton courthouse.

Mungro said the change he desires extends beyond the statue.

“If we take down these statues and don’t change to become a more open and inclusive society, then all of this would have been in vain,” he said.

Mungro said some people justify keeping the monument up by idealizing the history behind it.