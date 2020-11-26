Spanish-speaking workshop, Christmas at the Arts Center, and more

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion will be decorated for Christmas with a theme called “Oh Little Town…” and admission to the museum will be free during December.

Make plans to enjoy your free visit Friday, Dec. 4 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The exhibit will be complemented by nativity scenes selected from the collection of Bob and Lisa Barber of Hiddenite. Additional nativity scenes will enhance the decorations throughout the Mansion.

The paintings of Dana Roseman of Statesville will be featured in the gallery. Visitors will also enjoy the stained-glass art by Samantha Tilley of Hiddenite in the third-floor Emerging Artist exhibit. Our Holiday Wreath Challenge entries will complement the decorations on the third floor. The Center’s gft shop featuring local artists will provide gifts for all on your shopping list.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.

