Spanish-speaking workshop, Christmas at the Arts Center, and more

Spanish language skills program continues at library
HICKORY — Hickory Public Library is continuing to host a virtual conversational Spanish group through 2020 for anyone looking to practice Spanish language skills.
The online group meets on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. The remaining meetings are Dec. 2, 9, and 16. Meetings will not occur on Dec. 23 and 30. Newcomers are always welcome to join as participants or listeners.
The conversational Spanish sessions will help improve your speaking ability and expand your knowledge of Spanish vocabulary. This program is perfect for people who are comfortable with basic vocabulary and grammatical concepts in Spanish who would like to focus on increasing fluidity.
The facilitator is Laura Bernhein. She is an Argentinean journalist and life coach living in Asheville. Her passions are communication, traveling and raising her two kids. Bernhein facilitates other conversation groups in the area and also works as a volunteer helping other immigrants to improve their English.
This is a free event but space is limited, so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500. We will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.
Christmas comes to Arts Center
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion will be decorated for Christmas with a theme called “Oh Little Town…” and admission to the museum will be free during December.
Make plans to enjoy your free visit Friday, Dec. 4 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The exhibit will be complemented by nativity scenes selected from the collection of Bob and Lisa Barber of Hiddenite. Additional nativity scenes will enhance the decorations throughout the Mansion.
The paintings of Dana Roseman of Statesville will be featured in the gallery. Visitors will also enjoy the stained-glass art by Samantha Tilley of Hiddenite in the third-floor Emerging Artist exhibit. Our Holiday Wreath Challenge entries will complement the decorations on the third floor. The Center’s gft shop featuring local artists will provide gifts for all on your shopping list.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Secret season passes offered at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE — The turn in the temperature signals a new season on Grandfather Mountain, and the return of a bargain — unlimited access to the park for six months.
The Secret Season Pass allows holders unlimited, six-month access to the park Nov. 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021. An individual Secret Season Pass costs $35 for adults. A child’s Secret Season Pass (ages 4 to 12) is $20. A group pass, good for up to six people traveling in the same vehicle, sells for $100 and pays for itself on the first visit.
The pass allows guests to experience the wonders of Grandfather Mountain without the bustle of spring, summer and fall. Secret Season passes are available online at www.grandfather.com/secretseason, at the Grandfather Mountain Entrance Gate or by calling 828-733-4337.
Grandfather Mountain is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day in winter, weather permitting, except Thanksgiving and Christmas. During times of inclement weather, park opening is delayed until all roads and paths can be cleared of snow and ice. As such, those planning a trip are encouraged to contact the park’s entrance gate before booking their visit to confirm the day’s conditions.
Due to COVID-19, Grandfather Mountain is requiring guests to book their visit in advance by visiting www.grandfather.com.
