Spaces still available for RockyFest vendors, artists

HIDDENITE — There are still a limited number of spaces available for artists and vendors for the eighth annual RockyFest being held on Saturday, April 23, at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area (Rocky Face Park).

Applications are currently available online. Visit www.rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest, click on “Vendor Application,” and complete the online form. Arts/crafts vendors are $30, commercial are $40, and nonprofits are $10 for a 10-by-10-foot space. Electricity is an additional $10 fee. Once submitted, vendor applications will be reviewed by staff who will ensure a good fit with the event. Vendors will then by contacted staff regarding their acceptance.