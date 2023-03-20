HICKORY — There are still a few spaces available for artists and buskers interested in participating in the City Walk Stroll to be held Saturday, May 6, from 4-8 p.m. in downtown Hickory. The Stroll will begin at Lowe’s City Park parking lot and continue through Hickory, ending at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church.

Both artists and buskers will be placed along the City Walk in various locations.

All booth spaces are 10-by-10-feet. The registration fee for each booth is $30. There is no available electricity for booths. Registrations must be postmarked by March 31.

For an application, contact Amy at info@downtownhickory.com or Barbara at blsinclair1@bellsouth.net. You may also call 828-322-1121. Follow the application process closely as incomplete applications will not be considered.

Artists will be notified of their acceptance on or before April 7.

Buskers, send your information and an example of your music to info@downtownhickory.com or blsinclair1@bellsouth.net.

The City Walk Stroll is hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and all proceeds go toward its mission to make downtown a better community for everyone.

The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)6, member organization with a volunteer board of directors.

To learn more and possibly become a member, visit DowntownHickory.com or e-mail Info@DowntownHickory.com.