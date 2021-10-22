Southeastern Classic band competition scheduled

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover High School Marching Band will host the 37th annual Southeastern Classic band competition this Saturday, Oct. 23, at Newton-Conover High School's Gurley Stadium.

There are 29 bands from around the region performing, including Lenoir-Rhyne University's band in an exhibition performance.

The Southeastern Classic will begin at 9:45 a.m. Admission is $10. The community's support is encouraged.

Newton-Conover High School is at 338 W 15th St. in Newton.