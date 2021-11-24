South Carolina man dies in U.S. 321 crash; trooper rescues woman, child

A state trooper pulled a woman and a 5-year-old child from the wreckage of a car crash on U.S. 321 in which a South Carolina man died Tuesday evening, according to a release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Andre Darrell Lee, 27, of Grover, South Carolina, was driving a Dodge Charger northbound when state troopers attempted to pull him over after clocking him traveling as fast as 130 mph and weaving through traffic, the release said.

Trooper K.L. Huss tired to catch up to the car and reached a cloud of dust and debris, the release said. Huss realized the car had lost control and ran off the road between the River Road and N.C. Highway 10 exits. The car went down an embankment, crashed into a tree and started to catch fire.

Huss ran down the embankment and saw the driver was unconscious. Then he saw that a 23-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child, were trapped in the car and screaming for help. The woman and child, who were not identified, are also from Grover.

Huss freed the child from the mangled car and handed him to a bystander, who took the child to a safe area.

Huss then crawled into the smoking car and cut the woman free from the front seat and pulled her into the back of the car, then out the back window.