Massey and Kaminski will discuss their creativity and vision in the songwriting process. Be ready to hear from those in the industry and be inspired for your next musical endeavor. Registration is required. To register or for more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.