Some essential workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday

Catawba County Public Health will work directly with employers to schedule appointments for essential workers, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.

After 2 p.m. on Wednesday, employers who think their business qualifies can register to start the scheduling process on CatawbaVaccine.org, Killian said. They will be asked to submit an information form and an appointment specialist will contact them within two weeks, Killian said.

Individual essential workers should check with their employers if they would like to be vaccinated. If the employer is not coordinating for them, they can enter their information at the registration website after 2 p.m. Wednesday and they will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

Employers or employees who need help with the website can call 828-282-2002 Wednesday after 2 p.m. for help, Killian said.

The next group of people will be eligible to get the vaccine on March 24, Cooper said. The group will be adults at higher risk due to medical conditions or severe disease, including asthma, cancer, dementia, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and more.

More information on vaccination groups is available at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

Case count