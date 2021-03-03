Some essential workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday

Frontline essential workers are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Wednesday, a week earlier than originally planned by the state.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that frontline essential workers will be able to get the vaccine early because the state is receiving more vaccine doses. Those people include first responders, manufacturing workers, food workers, agriculture workers, grocery store employees, government employees, community service workers, clergy and more.
The state has started to receive increasing doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and this week North Carolina will get its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is only one dose.
North Carolina will get 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week along with 300,000 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna and 120,000 second doses, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said.
The increasing doses means more providers are able to move into the next phases of distribution, which is why the state decided to open eligibility for essential workers early, Cooper said.
“Our constant requests for more vaccine has been answered,” he said.
While some providers will move on to vaccinate essential workers, not all will, Cooper said. Providers can choose when to move into the next phase.
Catawba County Public Health will work directly with employers to schedule appointments for essential workers, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
After 2 p.m. on Wednesday, employers who think their business qualifies can register to start the scheduling process on CatawbaVaccine.org, Killian said. They will be asked to submit an information form and an appointment specialist will contact them within two weeks, Killian said.
Individual essential workers should check with their employers if they would like to be vaccinated. If the employer is not coordinating for them, they can enter their information at the registration website after 2 p.m. Wednesday and they will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
Employers or employees who need help with the website can call 828-282-2002 Wednesday after 2 p.m. for help, Killian said.
The next group of people will be eligible to get the vaccine on March 24, Cooper said. The group will be adults at higher risk due to medical conditions or severe disease, including asthma, cancer, dementia, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and more.
More information on vaccination groups is available at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
Case count
There were 25 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday in Catawba County, bringing the county’s total to 17,115 cases.
There are 20 county residents hospitalized with the virus, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, putting the county’s total at 287.
North Carolina saw 1,239 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 863,409, according to the NCDHHS.
There are 1,353 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,288 people have died.