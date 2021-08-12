Soldiers Reunion Week includes Gospel Night

NEWTON —Headlining 2021 Soldiers Reunion Gospel Night will be the Carolina Quartet, a local staple in gospel music. The event will be Monday, Aug. 16, in downtown Newton during Soldiers Reunion Week.
The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on the east side of Courthouse Square as part of the 132nd annual patriotic festival in the county seat city. The outdoor music program is free and open to the public as part of a week of activities honoring local war veterans. The audience is encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the performance on the lawn of the old county courthouse.
“It is with great pleasure that we are having two amazing performances for 2021 Soldiers Reunion Gospel Music Night,” said Michael Burke of Burke Mortuary of Maiden and Newton, who sponsors this event.
Carolina Quartet began in mid-2006 following the official retirement of the Melody Masters Quartet, a name synonymous with quality Southern gospel music. Legendary names such as James “Big Chief” Wetherington, Jake Hess, and Wally Varner were Melody Masters whose tradition had been carried on by Scott Whitener, Roger Burnett, and Chris Roberts in a popular and critically-acclaimed version of MMQ in the late 1990s. One by one, MMQ members began leaving the road, and following a brief Melody Masters reunion tour in 2004-2005, Scott, Roger and Chris decided to launch a new endeavor.
Today Carolina Quartet performs in all types of venues and outdoor events.
Opening for the headline group will be the Wilmington Celebration Choir Ensemble, a portion of the Wilmington Celebration Choir. They have a unique sound that is part worship choir, part Southern gospel chorale. Led by Joey Gore, the choir has a tour schedule equal to many artists, and it is enjoyed by audiences across the Southeast, as well as Indiana and Connecticut and even South Africa.
The group consists of both professional and volunteer singers and uses both accompaniment tracks and live bands.