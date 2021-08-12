Soldiers Reunion Week includes Gospel Night

NEWTON —Headlining 2021 Soldiers Reunion Gospel Night will be the Carolina Quartet, a local staple in gospel music. The event will be Monday, Aug. 16, in downtown Newton during Soldiers Reunion Week.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on the east side of Courthouse Square as part of the 132nd annual patriotic festival in the county seat city. The outdoor music program is free and open to the public as part of a week of activities honoring local war veterans. The audience is encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the performance on the lawn of the old county courthouse.

“It is with great pleasure that we are having two amazing performances for 2021 Soldiers Reunion Gospel Music Night,” said Michael Burke of Burke Mortuary of Maiden and Newton, who sponsors this event.