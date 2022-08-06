Soldiers Reunion Week includes beach music

NEWTON — Beach music night has proved to be the biggest entertainment event of Soldiers Reunion Week, so this year organizers are bringing back one of the top beach music bands in the South, said Wayne Dellinger, the chairman of Catawba County’s 133rd Soldiers Reunion celebration honoring local war veterans.

The Entertainers were founded in 1980 and scored their first regional smash hit with "Living for the Summer" that same year. This song helped propel the group to the forefront of beach music, which led to their playing the finest clubs along the grand strand of Myrtle Beach, corporate conventions, weddings and festivals from Washington, DC to Naples, Florida.

While staying true to their R&B and beach music roots, the group also satisfies the most diverse audiences by playing selections from the latest top 40, classic rock and country music.

The group's years of performing experience and recording prowess culminated in the release of their latest album, "The Inside Story."

Dellinger said it will be great pleasure to have the North Carolina-based The Entertainers playing in the middle of a Court Square intersection the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 16.

“We’re anticipating a really big crowd to hear the music —and to have the opportunity to really get into the spirit by dancing in the street," he said.

The band will begin performing at 7:30 p.m. on a portable stage that will be set up across the intersection of College Avenue and East A Street on the southeast corner of The Square.

The master of ceremonies for the show will be popular Newton radio station personality Mike Sherrill.

The dancers and the crowd who will just want to listen to the music are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

Soldiers Reunion is one of the longest running patriotic festivals in the United States. The highlight of the weeklong events is a parade at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, in downtown Newton.