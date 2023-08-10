NEWTON — The sounds of gospel music will fill the air in downtown Newton on Monday, and music will go on through the weeknights until Wednesday as the 134th Soldiers Reunion activities continue.

“My family understands better than most that Catawbans love two things — veterans and gospel music,” said Michael Burke, who annually coordinates the free outdoor gospel event in downtown Newton.

The gospel sing for the 134th annual Soldiers Reunion is set for Aug. 14 starting at 7 p.m. on the east side of Courthouse Square on the lawn of the 1924 courthouse (now the county museum of history).

Burke encourages folks to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating to hear featured performers the Cockman Family. The award-winning Cockman Family has developed a distinct bluegrass gospel style that has gained audiences throughout the Southeast.

Band members include John Cockman Sr. on guitar, Caroline Cockman Fisher on lead vocals, John Cockman Jr. on fiddle and bass vocals, Billy Cockman on banjo and tenor vocals, David Cockman on bass, and Ben Cockman on guitar and mandolin and baritone vocals.

Gospel Music Night for the 134th Soldiers Reunion is hosted by Burke Mortuary of Maiden and Newton.

On Tuesday night, Aug. 15, the popular baby parade will lead off the night of fun.

For the 33rd consecutive year the baby parade is being sponsored by Drum Funeral Homes of Conover and Hickory and Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home of Newton.

The baby parade, as the red-white-and-blue lineup of youngsters in their decorated conveyances has been called for several generations, will be staged at 6 p.m. The perennial crowd-pleasing activity will take place on the east side of Courthouse Square and is free and open to the public, for both spectators and participants. No advance registration is required for participants.

“We consider the baby parade as a special part of our yearly activities, and the personnel of our funeral homes call it one of the highlights of the community service projects we participate in,” the funeral homes’ executive, Greg Terry, said.

There will be four age categories for the tiny participants, with a cash prize to be awarded to the best parade entry in each category. The age groupings are birth to 1 year old, 1 to 2 years old, 2 to 3 years old, and 3 to 4 years old.

Local radio station personality Mike Sherrill will again serve as master of ceremonies for the parade. Judges will select the winning entries.

Right after the baby parade the Embers will take the stage and provide downtown Newton with a blast of beach music at 7 p.m. Beach Music Night is sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service of Newton and Conover.

The Embers boast numerous albums and single releases that span decades. Having been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, The Embers are honored to carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music.

The Embers consider the genre of beach music as “music with a memory” and have been creating lasting memories since its inception in 1958.

On Wednesday night, Aug. 16, the downtown Newton courthouse square will be full of energy as Pet Mania returns as well as the Shake Down band performing for the street dance.

Pet Mania, sponsored by Conover Veterinary Hospital in conjunction with the City of Newton Parks and Recreation Department will be held on the west side of the square and will kick off at 7 p.m. There will be six categories: Pet/Owner Look Alike, Smallest Pet, Largest Pet, Best Trick, Best Costume, and Best Patriotic Costume.

Contestants should come early to register at the event, or you can stop by Conover Veterinary Hospital this week and register there.

The free street dance, sponsored by Covered Bridge Investment Group of Newton, will begin at 7 p.m. on the east side of the 1924 Courthouse.

The Shake Down Band is a five-piece variety band located in the foothills of North Carolina. They perform a wide variety of music including beach, shag, rock, funk, Motown, country, and top 40.

Soldiers Reunion is one of the oldest patriotic events in the nation not tied to the Fourth of July. It started in 1889 when residents of Catawba county gathered with local veterans in downtown Newton to register for pensions and to recognize their contributions. The first year the veterans marched around the courthouse square, demonstrating what they had been taught in the military, and there has been a parade ever since.

Soldiers Reunion is still seeking businesses, nonprofits, church groups or clubs to have an entry in the parade on Reunion Day, Thursday, Aug. 17. You can register for the parade on the Soldiers Reunion website, www.soldiersreunion.org.