The Soldiers Reunion in Newton has announced some changes to the week of events set for August.

Among the changes is a later start time for the annual parade, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The new start time should provide "cooler temperatures for the high school bands, and more people can get off work and bring their families to watch,” Soldiers Reunion Secretary Zach Duncan said via a press release. “We are also moving the day of the Baby Parade and have added a golf cart event to the Saturday before Soldiers Reunion week.”

Reunion organizers also unveiled a new logo featuring a silhouette of a soldier saluting. The logo was created by students of Newton-Conover High School’s Career and Technical Education Adobe Academy in collaboration with reunion volunteers, according to the release.

The reunion committee also announced they had obtained 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, meaning donations to the event are now tax deductible, according to the release.

The soldiers reunion has been a longtime tradition in Newton. This year’s festivities will mark the 134th reunion.

Alex and Will Yoder, the grandsons of longtime reunion organizer Wayne Dellinger, are overseeing the planning of this year’s events.

At a volunteer meeting in April, Alex Yoder said fundraising would be central to their vision of reinvigorating the event.

“I think our big thing is going to be fundraising and all the money that we receive because with more money coming in we can get better bands — better bands with a bigger crowd, more known,” Yoder said. “So it’s all going to come down to money and how much we receive along with our sponsorships.”

The reunion has already announced Bennett Funeral Service as a title sponsor, which indicates a business provided at least $5,000 of support.

The reunion committee will also be sending out mailers and paying visits to more businesses in the next few weeks to secure additional funding, according to the release.

More information about the reunion is available by visiting soldiersreunion.org.