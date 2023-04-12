NEWTON — The Soldiers Reunion committee is seeking volunteers to join in the planning and hosting of the 134th Soldiers Reunion in Catawba County.

An informational meeting will be held Thursday, April 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Catawba County Library, 115 West C St., Newton, in the downstairs meeting room. The event should not last more than 90 minutes. Volunteers will be matched with the jobs at hand.

This meeting and program is neither sponsored nor endorsed by the Catawba County Library or Catawba County Government.

“In addition to our volunteer recruitment meeting, we would like to announce our website for Soldiers Reunion,” said Will Yoder, co-chair of Soldiers Reunion.

The website, www.soldiersreunion.org, tells some of the history, allows vendors, parade entries, cruise entries, food and craft vendors, as well as businesses who want to be a part of Soldiers Reunion, to register or get more information.

The week-long series of events will kick-off on Saturday, Aug. 12 when the inaugural “Soldiers Reunion Golf Cart Parade” will be held in downtown Newton. The parade will be a juried event where prizes will be awarded for “most patriotic” and “most creative” decorations.

“This year is going to be different, and we wanted to add an event or two to make it a little more interesting, so it was natural to go with a golf cart parade,” said Yerby Ray, a longtime Soldiers Reunion volunteer.

“Soldiers Reunion has always been supported by the Newton Merchants Association and American Legion Post 16 in Newton and they will always be a strong part of our event in the years ahead,” said Alex Yoder, co-chair of Soldiers Reunion.

“Volunteer opportunities exist for everyone. We need folks who can help fundraise, line up events, contact vendors, and even direct traffic and act as points of contact,” Ray added.

Volunteers are needed to help with the planning, organization and implementation of all of the Soldiers Reunion sponsored events. These include a beauty pageant, the Sunday car cruise, Monday’s gospel music event, Tuesday’s beach music event, Wednesday’s street dance, and the activities on Thursday in downtown Newton and the parade.

“We are re-vamping all aspects of Soldiers Reunion, so it will continue to grow and be the signature event of Catawba County. Yes, changes are being made to grow and expand as well as grow the parade and events around the county,” Ray said.

“We are bringing the registration of vendors, crafts dealers, and even entrants into the parade online so we can better serve those who want to participate in our patriotic celebration,” Will Yoder, another longtime Soldiers reunion committee member, said.

“Volunteers play a vital role with Soldiers Reunion, and we are always in need of caring, compassionate volunteers to help pay tribute to our service members here in Catawba county,” said Zack Duncan, a Soldiers Reunion volunteer.

“Volunteering for Soldiers Reunion is easy and flexible, whether it’s just for a one-time project or an on-going position. Volunteers are not required to have previous training, and anyone can volunteer; opportunities are open to females, males, and youths and adults. We can use Scout troops, church groups and other civic organizations,” Duncan added.

Soldiers Reunion is one of the longest-running patriotic celebrations in the United States. Held in August each year, the event has grown from a parade and picnic to a week-long series of events to include all aspects of the various communities in Catawba County to pay respect to military veterans.

“There are plenty of opportunities to help sponsor and financially underwrite Soldiers Reunion this year. We are seeking event sponsors at various levels to help off-set the expenses,” Ray said.

If you cannot attend the informational session or would like to help sponsor an event, reach out to the Soldiers Reunion Committee on Facebook or through the website.