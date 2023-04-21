The 134th annual Soldiers Reunion in Newton is four months away, but the reunion organizers are busy preparing for an event that will look a bit different than it has in previous years.

This year’s reunion is under new leadership, with Alex and Will Yoder taking the helm from their grandfather Wayne Dellinger.

Dellinger is the event’s longtime organizer.

While this year’s reunion will feature many of the same traditions, including pageants, car cruises and a parade, the organizers are looking to make some additions.

The new organizers unveiled a website, soldiersreunion.org, with information about the events and details about how to volunteer and donate to the effort.

They are also in the process of adding to the week of events. At a volunteer meeting on Thursday at the Catawba County library in Newton, the organizers discussed some of their plans for new events and efforts at fundraising and outreach.

One new event planned for this year’s festival is a golf cart parade, which would take place on Saturday prior to the start of the weeklong events.

Zach Duncan, who serves as secretary of the reunion executive board, said they are also talking with small business leaders in Maiden about having a car show in the town as part of the reunion festivities.

He said they are working to solidify plans for both the golf cart parade and Maiden event.

The car show would be open to all types of vehicles.

Adding new life to the event and attracting larger crowds is a priority for the organizers. Alex Yoder said financial support will be critical to making that happen.

“I think our big thing is going to be fundraising and all the money that we receive because with more money coming in we can get better bands — better bands with a bigger crowd, more known,” Yoder said. “So it’s all going to come down to money and how much we receive along with our sponsorships.”

The organizers are working to form a Fund Development Committee to coordinate fundraising efforts and help solicit sponsorships, financial contributions and direct donations.

Though a committee has not been established, Duncan said the organization has already secured a title sponsorship from Bennett Funeral Service. Title sponsor is the highest of the five levels of sponsorship and entails a $5,000 commitment.

Tentatively, the organizers are planning to hold an adult prom in June at the Newton Expo Center as a fundraiser but they have not nailed down many of the details for that event. Duncan also mentioned the possibility of hosting events such as cookouts as fundraisers.

As the organizers work to create an event that will bring a larger crowd, Yoder expressed the hope that there could be a ripple effect for other aspects of the festival, as well.

“Our vendors in general have just gone down and down and down but so has the crowd. So we want to get the crowd back and then we think the vendors will follow in as well,” Yoder told the assembled volunteers and committee members.