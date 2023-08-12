The 134th Soldiers Reunion in Newton kicks off today and organizers are feeling good about this year’s event.

“It’s going to be bigger and better than last year,” Soldiers Reunion Executive Committee Chairman Yerby Ray said, adding this year’s event will have more vendors and parade entries. “We’ve got young, fresh people involved who’ve got some good ideas, added some events. Everything looks positive.”

The young leaders Ray is referring to are Alex and Will Yoder, who are now leading the committee that schedules the annual event. They succeeded their grandfather, Wayne Dellinger, who served as the organizer for nearly 50 years.

The Yoders have been working along with the committee to make some changes to the week’s events.

One of the most notable is the golf cart cruise, which is set to occur this evening.

Perhaps the most noticeable change in this year’s event is the time of the reunion parade itself. The parade will now start at 6:30 p.m. rather than 5 p.m., a move intended to give people more time to prepare for the event after leaving work and to mitigate the effect of the heat.

Alex Yoder said the reunion day itself has about 45 to 50 vendors, comparable to last year, but that they have signed up more vendors earlier in the week. On Sunday, the day of the Car Cruisin’, he said they have around 10 vendors compared to five last year.

Yoder also said this year’s event will have more military vehicles on display, including a Huey helicopter which will be downtown throughout reunion week.

“Last year, and I think the previous year, we’ve had maybe one or two vehicles brought in from the National Guard but we’re trying to bring in some more, trying to show off some military vehicles that most the kids probably around here are not going to see,” Yoder said.

Where are the high school bands?

One thing that will be mostly missing from this year’s celebration: high school bands. As of Wednesday, Newton-Conover was the only high school to commit to taking part in the parade, Yoder said.

Organizers of the parade say the lack of high school bands has been a major source of disappointment for parade-goers.

The organizers said they have made an effort to address concerns of band leaders, from changing the time of the parade to lining up sponsors to cover costs for the bands.

“I’m not really sure what’s really holding them back,” said Alex Yoder, who spoke to the Catawba County Schools Board of Education about band participation during a meeting in July.

Asked about the participation of bands, Catawba County Schools Communication and Marketing Director Kim Jordan said, “Choosing to participate in the Soldiers Reunion parade, or any parade, is a school-based decision.”

Marching band leaders from Catawba County schools declined to comment when asked about parade participation.

Yoder said he was optimistic about Hickory High taking part next year, following a conversation with principal Rebecca Tuttle.

Confederate flag

The lack of participation from the county’s high school bands has been a point of controversy in the last few years.

In 2018, the Sons of Confederate Veterans claimed the Catawba County school system was keeping children from participating because of the display of the Confederate flag in the parade.

The school system denied prohibiting bands from taking part and said that students who feel uncomfortable about the presence of the flag would not be required to participate.

The display of the Confederate flag has been dialed back in the parade in recent years.

Ray said only one flag is allowed in the parade. Both Confederate reenactors and the Sons of Confederate Veterans will be taking part in the parade.

“We’re not taking anything away,” Ray said. “We’re not trying to detract or minimize history. It’s all there, just at a respectable level.”

He also said he hoped to grow and diversify the celebration.

“You know, several years ago we had issues with the NAACP,” Ray said. “Well, we’ve asked the NAACP to come in and help. Haven’t had any help but we’ve had some of their people come in. As a whole, they’ve not come in as a group, but we’ve had a lot of people come in and start to volunteer.”

Catawba County NAACP President Jerry McCombs opposes any inclusion of the flag in the parade. He said having the flag in the parade signals to Black people they are not welcome at the celebration.

“My great-grandfather told me it was days to where you’d go up there and they would run you off and tell you that parade is not for you,” McCombs said. “So, by keeping the rebel flag in there makes me believe that because the man that come up with the rebel flag says it’s a white man’s flag. So, if that’s the case, you want to put the flag in the parade, then you’re telling me that’s a white man’s parade.”

McCombs said he had not spoken with organizers of the reunion this year.

“I’ve got some people who are going who’s going to be reporting back. And I’m going to see how things go this year and that’ll determine what I’m going to do, if I do something next year,” McCombs said.