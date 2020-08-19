Soldiers Reunion march, ceremonies to take place Thursday in Newton

In normal times, the streets of downtown Newton would be filled with classic cars, live entertainment and food vendors this week.

As with other local events, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the way this year’s Soldiers Reunion will be observed.

Instead of a week of festivities, this year’s Soldiers Reunion commemoration will be limited to Thursday afternoon.

The day’s events will include a march of veterans and service members and two ceremonies at the 1924 Courthouse to honor veterans Thursday afternoon.

The march was organized by American Legion Post 544.

The veterans and service members interested in participating in the march will meet at 305 N. Ashe Ave. at 3 p.m. to receive instructions on the march, Post 544 member Bob Hibbitts said.

He said any person who is a veteran or active duty can show up to take part in the march.

Participants in the march will only be allowed to carry or display symbols of the United States or individual branches of the armed forces.

Hibbitts said the marchers would begin the procession around 3:15 or so.