Soldiers Reunion march, ceremonies to take place Thursday in Newton

In normal times, the streets of downtown Newton would be filled with classic cars, live entertainment and food vendors this week.
As with other local events, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the way this year’s Soldiers Reunion will be observed.
Instead of a week of festivities, this year’s Soldiers Reunion commemoration will be limited to Thursday afternoon.
The day’s events will include a march of veterans and service members and two ceremonies at the 1924 Courthouse to honor veterans Thursday afternoon.
The march was organized by American Legion Post 544.
The veterans and service members interested in participating in the march will meet at 305 N. Ashe Ave. at 3 p.m. to receive instructions on the march, Post 544 member Bob Hibbitts said.
He said any person who is a veteran or active duty can show up to take part in the march.
Participants in the march will only be allowed to carry or display symbols of the United States or individual branches of the armed forces.
Hibbitts said the marchers would begin the procession around 3:15 or so.
They will head south down N. Ashe Avenue, turn onto A Street and meet up at the Catawba County War Memorial on courthouse square.
The group will hold a ceremony at the memorial that will include the laying of wreaths and a 21-gun salute, Hibbitts said.
The ceremony is expected to take place around 3:30 or shortly before, and spectators are encouraged to be there early.
A second ceremony on the square will take place at 4 p.m. at another part of the square.
That ceremony will include remarks from several speakers, including Catawba County Commissioner Randy Isenhower and District Court Judge David Aycock, who is a U.S. Army veteran.
Bill Oxford, the national commander of the American Legion, was originally slated to speak but will not be able to do so because of another engagement, Hibbitts said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
