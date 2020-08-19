You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soldiers Reunion march, ceremonies to take place Thursday in Newton
0 comments
top story

Soldiers Reunion march, ceremonies to take place Thursday in Newton

Only $5 for 5 months
Soldiers Reunion Memorial Service

RECORD FILE PHOTO: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5305 members David Deese and Patrick Gamble place a wreath during the 130th Soldiers Reunion Memorial Service in 2019. While the 2020 Soldiers Reunion will not include many of the usual festivities, organizers will still hold ceremonies to continue the tradition of honoring veterans 

 ROBERT C. REED

In normal times, the streets of downtown Newton would be filled with classic cars, live entertainment and food vendors this week.

As with other local events, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the way this year’s Soldiers Reunion will be observed.

Instead of a week of festivities, this year’s Soldiers Reunion commemoration will be limited to Thursday afternoon.

The day’s events will include a march of veterans and service members and two ceremonies at the 1924 Courthouse to honor veterans Thursday afternoon.

The march was organized by American Legion Post 544.

The veterans and service members interested in participating in the march will meet at 305 N. Ashe Ave. at 3 p.m. to receive instructions on the march, Post 544 member Bob Hibbitts said. 

He said any person who is a veteran or active duty can show up to take part in the march.

Participants in the march will only be allowed to carry or display symbols of the United States or individual branches of the armed forces.

Hibbitts said the marchers would begin the procession around 3:15 or so.

They will head south down N. Ashe Avenue, turn onto A Street and meet up at the Catawba County War Memorial on courthouse square.

The group will hold a ceremony at the memorial that will include the laying of wreaths and a 21-gun salute, Hibbitts said.

The ceremony is expected to take place around 3:30 or shortly before, and spectators are encouraged to be there early.

A second ceremony on the square will take place at 4 p.m. at another part of the square.

That ceremony will include remarks from several speakers, including Catawba County Commissioner Randy Isenhower and District Court Judge David Aycock, who is a U.S. Army veteran.

Bill Oxford, the national commander of the American Legion, was originally slated to speak but will not be able to do so because of another engagement, Hibbitts said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert