NEWTON — Activities for the 134th Soldiers Reunion will kick off next week and continue until the culmination with the annual parade in Newton on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m.

Soldiers Reunion is one of the oldest patriotic events in the nation not tied to the Fourth of July. It started in 1889 when residents of Catawba County wanted to have a gathering of veterans in downtown Newton, the county seat. The first year the veterans marched around the courthouse square, demonstrating what they had been taught in the military, and there has been a parade ever since.

Heading off the multitude of events will be the Soldiers Reunion Beauty Pageants running from Tuesday, Aug. 8, through Thursday, Aug. 10. The pageants will be held at the Newton Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Sixth St., starting at 6:30 p.m. daily.

Tuesday night will be Baby Miss Reunion (0-18 months), Toddler Miss Reunion (19-35 months), and Tiny Miss Reunion (3-5 years of age.)

Wednesday night will be Little Miss Reunion (6-8 years), Junior Miss Reunion (9-12 years) and Teen Miss Reunion (13-16 years).

Thursday will be Miss Reunion (17-20 years), Ms. Reunion (21+ years and single or divorced), and Mrs. Reunion (21+ years).

“This year we have opened the registration to the counties that surround Catawba to increase competition and add value to the pageant,” said longtime organizer Debbie Huss of Newton.

The registration deadline has been extended and participants can register via Facebook or through the event website.

New to Soldiers Reunion this year will be a Carts & Coffee event held on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6 p.m. until dusk. Any low-speed vehicle like UTVs, side-by-sides and golf carts may participate and those not registered are invited to be trailered into town and ride on the official route.

“We wanted something for the younger crowd this year, so we elected to try a Carts & Coffee, said Soldier Reunion secretary Zach Duncan.

Duncan went on to explain that there will be food and drink vendors downtown as well as a DJ playing great music to give energy to the night. Registration is free, and organizers encourage all the entries to see who can be the most patriotic.

“There is a ton of information about this new event on our website, so check it out,” Duncan said.

Rounding up the first week of Soldiers Reunion will be the Car Cruisin’ on Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon until dusk. Vehicles built prior to 1972 can be displayed and then cruised around the route in downtown Newton in two-way traffic.

“I’ve lost count of how many years we have had Cruisin’ with Soldiers Reunion,” said Yerby Ray, vice chair of Soldiers Reunion.

Music will be provided by the trio of Mike Sherrill, Wayne Taylor, Adam Rose as they will play to the crowd during the day at the Frank and Sue Jones Amphitheatre in downtown Newton.

Participants can register ahead of the event at WNNC, Narrow Coffee & Nosh, Dairy Center in Newton, and at the event. For more information, access the Soldiers Reunion website. Rules and event information are posted there.

Soldiers Reunion is still seeking businesses, nonprofits, church groups or clubs to have an entry in the parade. You can register for the parade on the Soldiers Reunion website.

“We have moved the start time of the parade back to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, so more people can come and honor our veterans with their family,” Ray added.

It is not too late to sign up as a vendor or exhibitor for Thursday, Aug. 17, in downtown Newton. There are still spaces available.

“If you want to become one of our vendors and be a part of the fun, please apply under the applications section on the menu bar, and click on vendor application. Vendor applications are due by Aug. 8,” Will Yoder said.