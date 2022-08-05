Soldiers Reunion Day memorial service canceled

NEWTON — A memorial service traditionally held on Soldiers Reunion Day in downtown Newton will not be held this year, organizers said.

The outdoor service, previously scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, on the west side of the former county courthouse, will not occur this year due to circumstances beyond the control of host organization American Legion Post 16.

The program, which recognizes veterans and members of patriotic organizations who have died since the previous Soldiers Reunion, will return next year, organizers said.

Two other activities hosted by Newton American Legion Post 16, special to Soldiers Reunion Day, will continue for the 133rd annual week-long festival honoring all Catawba County military veterans.

Newton American Legion Post 16 has been one of the sponsors for nearly a century.

At 2 p.m. Aug. 18, the Legionnaires will host a reception at the meeting room of the main Catawba County Library complex on West C Street when the seven Miss Reunion beauty queens and their courts will be available to greet dignitaries, guests for the 4 p.m. Reunion program on the square, and the general public. Refreshments will be served at the reception.

At 5 p.m. when the Reunion parade begins, the Legion post will have a float in the lineup of entries.

Soldiers Reunion is one of the longest-running patriotic festivals in the United States. The highlight of the weeklong events is a parade at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, in downtown Newton. There are still spaces available for vendors and nonprofits as well as parade slots.

For information, call Pin Station at 828-466-2695.