Soldiers Reunion concerts postponed due to threat of rain

Two concerts scheduled to take place this week as part of the Soldiers Reunion in Newton have been postponed because of the high probability of rain.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The gospel music concert scheduled for tonight and the beach music night scheduled for Tuesday will both be delayed, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.
It is not clear when or if those events will take place.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today