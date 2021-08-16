Soldiers Reunion concerts postponed due to threat of rain

Two concerts scheduled to take place this week as part of the Soldiers Reunion in Newton have been postponed because of the high probability of rain.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The gospel music concert scheduled for tonight and the beach music night scheduled for Tuesday will both be delayed, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.

It is not clear when or if those events will take place.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.