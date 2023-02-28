There will be some changes to the Soldiers Reunion this year, including new leadership of the week-long event which has been held in August in Newton for more than 130 years.

The Soldiers Reunion Committee has announced Will and Alex Yoder have been named co-chairs of the Soldiers Reunion Board of Directors. For the past 50 years, the role of Soldiers Reunion chair has been held by Wayne Dellinger, who is the grandfather of the Yoders.

“This year will be a challenge as two of the primary streets in Newton that we use for activities are scheduled to be under construction, but we are working with the city of Newton so Soldiers Reunion will go smoothly and better than before,” Will Yoder said via a release from the reunion committee.

The organization also announced other changes coming related to this year’s event, including a new website for parade registrants and other information about the reunion, a golf cart parade as a new event of the festival as well as a new fundraiser for the reunion.

Soldiers Reunion Vice Chair Yerby Ray said the reunion board would be discussing some of these changes at a meeting at Narrow Coffee & Nosh starting at 6 p.m. Friday. The meeting will be open to the public.

Reunion organizers are also planning a community meeting intended to bring in volunteers and sponsors. No date has been announced, but Ray said they expect it will be held in the Catawba County Library in Newton in the next two weeks or so.