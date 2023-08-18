Many Newton residents have attended the annual Soldiers Reunion since childhood and now bring their children and grandchildren for Reunion Day festivities ending in a parade that loops through the city's downtown.

The Soldiers Reunion celebrated 134 years of honoring U.S. military veterans on Thursday. Keynote speaker Col. Joseph Crosswhite said, to his knowledge, the Soliders Reunion is the longest-running event of its kind. Crosswhite added that while he spoke with attendees, some said they had never missed the event, even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By 4 p.m., there were already chairs lining the streets, waiting for the parade at 6:30. When the parade started there were two and three rows of chairs on the sidewalks.

Robert Paysour, a 77-year-old Vietnam veteran, said he has been coming to the event since he was a child. Paysour views it as one way the community can honor veterans.

“It’s sort of like a family reunion,” said longtime attendee Pearl Lowman. “You see people you don’t see but once a year. … I just don’t run in the same circles anymore. (I) grew up doing this as a child, so it’s like a yearly rite of passage.”

Lowman was accompanied by mother and daughter Barbara Hefner and Laura Hefner. Laura said she enjoys seeing how much the event grows each year.

Lowman said she appreciates that the parade was moved to 6:30 this year. “Because it’s always been at 5 (o’clock), and you had to really hustle to get off work, get home, kids, and everything to get everybody (here).”

“I was surprised they started it so late, because we used to get out of school for this,” said Revonda Carter as she waited for the parade. “That was one thing that started us coming, was we got out of school early. So, we would come hang out here.”

Carter said she was not disappointed and was all smiles as she waited for the parade with her friend Mary Forney.

“I actually live in Statesville now,” Carter said. “I haven’t been up here in a while. This is my first parade since I graduated (in 1993).”

Forney had not been to the Soldiers Reunion in a while, she said. “This year, I was like, ‘I want to go out and see what I missed,’” Forney said.

Carter and Forney said the event looks bigger than the last time they saw it. Carter thinks it will get bigger and better with the later start time for the parade.

Soldiers Reunion 2023 Gallery Soldiers Reunion 2023 (1).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (2).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (3).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (4).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (5).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (6).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (7).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (8).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (9).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (10).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (11).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (12).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (13).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (14).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (15).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (16).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (17).jpg Soldiers Reunion 2023 (18).jpg