Soil and water candidates explain why they want the elected position

Four candidates are running to fill the three open at-large seats up for election this year on the Catawba Soil and Water Conservation District board, the organization tasked with working with other agencies to responsibly manage local resources.

Incumbent Julia Elmore is seeking another term on the board while Brett Little, Bill Shillito and Paula Bell are all running for seats on the board. The race is nonpartisan.

Elmore, Little and Shillito all responded to questionnaires asking why they are running.

Brett Little







Brett Little Background Age: 36 Occupation: Farmer Education: Bandys Class of 2004, and North Carolina State Ag institute graduate in 2006 with a degree in Livestock and Poultry management. Place of residence: Denver/Sherrills Ford Previous elected/appointed office: None

Why are you running for soil and water district supervisor and why should voters elect you to that office?

I am running for Soil and Water district supervisor because as a lifelong resident of Catawba County and a small business owner in agriculture, this board has served me and I feel like it’s my turn to serve them back.

Agriculture is involved in every aspect of my life, and being a good steward of the land is very important to me.

I hope by serving I will be helping make decisions that will preserve and protect our home and ensure a place for my children and other youth to be involved with agriculture in the future.

Julia Elmore







Julia Elmore Background Age: 31 Occupation: Farmer Education: Bachelor's degree in Animal Science and Minor in Agriculture Business Management, North Carolina State University Place of residence: Claremont Elected/Appointed Experience: Currently serving first term as Catawba County Soil and Water District Supervisor

Why are you running for soil and water district supervisor and why should voters reelect you to that office?

As a farmer, I know that soil and water are two of the most important natural resources that we have, and I believe that it is extremely important to be involved in our community’s Soil and Water district to help farmers and other landowners be able to conserve and protect their land.

Growing up on my family’s farm, I saw firsthand the importance of the efforts of the local Soil and Water Conservation District. The cost-share programs that they provide make it economically feasible for landowners and farmers to implement conservation efforts that they may otherwise not be able to afford.

With the increasing amount of development in Catawba County, it is even more important that proper conservation practices continue to be used to protect and preserve our remaining farmland and natural water systems.

Over the past four years I have had the privilege to see how beneficial Catawba County’s Soil and Water Conservation programs are to all citizens, both urban and rural. I hope to continue these efforts for another four years.

Bill Shillito







Bill Shillito Background Age: 72 Occupation/former occupation: U.S. Army, telecommunications industry Education: Graduate of Startown Elementary School and Fred T. Foard High School

Why are you running for soil and water district supervisor and why should voters elect you to that office?

At 72 years of age, I am fully retired professionally with 22 years of military service as an Army aviator.

I attained the rank of major and flew U.S. Army helicopters for over 4,000 hours of accident-free flying time.

After my service in the U.S. Army, I retired and started my civilian professional career in the telecom industry and served various positions for 30 years. This is a good stage in my life to give back to the community that has given so much to me and my family.

My main contributions will come from my learning and listening to my fellow board members, the professional staff at Soil and Water, and by attending state and federal seminars.

Then, I can apply the skill set that has allowed me to achieve great results both as an Army officer and a professional business executive to help the Catawba County Soil and Water district to achieve the best outcomes for each dollar invested in our efforts to remain a great county to live, work and grow healthy families.