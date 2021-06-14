Social Services programs assist vulnerable adults

NEWTON — World Elder Abuse Awareness Day takes place Tuesday, June 15. The purpose of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is to raise awareness and promote a better understanding of the abuse, neglect and exploitation of older adults in communities worldwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), elder abuse is an intentional or negligent act by a caretaker or another person that causes harm or creates a risk of harm to an older adult. Types of elder abuse include physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse, neglect, and abandonment. Self-neglect, when a person’s health or safety is at risk because the person is unable to provide essential care for himself or herself, is also a form of elder abuse.

As adults get older, they can become especially vulnerable if they must depend on others to meet their most basic needs. The CDC indicates that elder abuse affects about one in 10 people age 60 and older who live at home.

Catawba County Social Services’ Adult Protective Services (APS) division receives and investigates reports of suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation of disabled adults age 18 and older. Every year, APS receives hundreds of reports of abuse, neglect or exploitation of disabled adults, including many older adults, in Catawba County.