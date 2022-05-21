Social media workshops help small businesses

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center is presenting two social media webinars to assist entrepreneurs and small businesses market and build their business.

On Tuesday May 24 the Small Business Center will present “Finding Traffic for Your Business Online with Paid Ads” from 6-7:30 p.m. Participants will learn about social media advertising through major platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and other options.

On Thursday May 26 the Small Business Center will present “Building Your Business with YouTube” from 6-7:30 p.m. The webinar will explain how to get started with video marketing, how to make good quality videos with the tools you already have, and setting up and promoting a YouTube channel.

Registered participants can attend these programs in person at the CVCC Corporate Development Center, or online as a webinar. There is no charge to participate in these programs, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.