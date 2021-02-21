Social media webinars will help entrepreneurs

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center is presenting a series of social media webinars to assist entrepreneurs and small businesses market and build their business.

On Monday, Feb. 22, the Small Business Center will present “Using Facebook to Build Your Small Business” from 6-8 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of setting up a Facebook business page as well as information about promotions and using Facebook to build online business.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, the Small Business Center will present “Using Instagram to Build Your Small Business” from 6-8 p.m. Participants will learn how to use photos to promote their business on Instagram and use this platform to market their business.

On Monday, March 1, the Small Business Center will present “Using Paid Online Ads to Promote Your Business” from 6-8 p.m. Participants will learn about social media advertising through major platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, as well as Google Ads and other options.