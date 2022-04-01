Social media marketing to be workshop focus

HICKORY —The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center and the Hickory Hub will co-host a free "New Social Media Platforms for Your Business” workshop at the Hickory Hub co-working space on Thursday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to arrive at 5 p.m. for networking and snacks prior to the program.

This seminar will explain the differences between various social media platforms and how to leverage these sites to build and grow their business. The program will discuss TikTok, Snapchat, Clubhouse, and other platforms that businesses are using to reach their customers to grow sales.

There is no charge to participate in this workshop, but pre-registration is required. The program will be held at the Hickory Hub which is located in downtown Hickory at 375 Main Ave. NE. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.