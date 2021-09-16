Sober living community plans grand opening

HICKORY — The public is invited to join New Beginnings Hickory on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m. for a celebration to mark the grand opening of a 19-bed, sober living facility for men. The party will feature pulled pork barbecue, baked beans and coleslaw as well as live bluegrass music.

This event is free and open to the general public and will be held at 706 Main Ave., SE, Hickory.

New Beginnings Hickory offers a safe, substance-free living home for men who are struggling with alcohol and substance-use disorders. The facility provides a room, all meals, transportation, job placement assistance, and programs that allow the men to regain their place in their family, community, and career.

Founded in January, New Beginnings Hickory is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the vision of a unified community free from the effects of substance abuse. It provides a structured sober living environment where individuals can recover from alcohol and drug abuse.

On the Net: www.nbHickory.org