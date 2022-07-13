Soap Bubble Circus coming to Taft Broome Park

HICKORY — The Soap Bubble Circus is coming to Taft Broome Park next to Ridgeview Branch Library.

This amazing and educational show features Steve Langley as the ringmaster and bubbles as the performers. You’ll see bubble caterpillars, bubble volcanos, rotating bubble carousels, and a soap bubble snowman will even walk across a tightrope. Mixing comedy, music and interactive bubble-magic, Steve engages and delights audiences of all ages.

This show will take place outside at Taft Broome Park, next to Ridgeview Branch Library, on Thursday, July 28, at 11 a.m.

Steve Langley is a world-class bubble artiste with more than 30 years of entertainment experience. He has been featured in “Ripley’s Believe it, Or Not” and performed on Hollywood Boulevard at The Historical El Capitan Theatre. He’s traveled the world with his unique and original bubble show.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St., SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. Taft Broome Park is located beside the Ridgeview Recreation Center, at 115 Seventh Ave. SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.