'So honorable and sadly heroic:' Soldier adds fallen soldier's Purple Heart, dog tag to his military collection

Army Sgt. Nathan Merique, of Hickory, has a passion for collecting memorabilia and artifacts, and earlier this year, he came into possession of what he calls the favorite pieces he has acquired.

They're a dog tag and Purple Heart medal belonging to Cpl. James E. Smith, a soldier from Ohio who was killed during the Korean War.

Merique said he got the items from a friend who got them from an auction house. He researched Smith’s story and found he had received another award: the Distinguished Service Cross, the second-highest medal for valor awarded by the Army.

Smith received the award for staying behind to provide cover while members of his company moved to another position as they ran low on ammunition in the face of overwhelming North Korean opposition.

He “poured crippling fire into the ranks of the advancing foe until his ammunition was expended and then, using his bayonet and finally his bare fists, he fought with unflinching courage until he was mortally wounded,” according Smith’s Distinguished Service Cross citation.

Merique noted a connection between Smith’s actions and those of another soldier, Pfc. Herbert Pililaau, who was killed while defending soldiers and ultimately received the Medal of Honor for his actions that day.

Like Smith, Pililaau continued fighting until he had nothing to fight with but his fists and trench knife, according to his Medal of Honor citation.

Merique said the reason Pililaau was awarded the Medal of Honor and Smith was not, even though their actions were similar, is likely because the Army decided to give the highest honor to the lower-ranking soldier.

He also speculated that Pililaau and Smith would have been in the same squad based on what he knows about their actions but is waiting for additional verification to confirm definitively.

Merique said he was at a loss for words when he first read about Smith's bravery and describes the dog tag and medal as “the cake for me because of what those two did and the sacrifice that they made.”

“As far as something so honorable and something so sadly heroic, this is probably the nicest thing I’ve been humbled to take care of in my collection,” Merique said.