Snow update: 4-7 inches of snow fell; Sleet, freezing rain may cause dangerous conditions

The Catawba County area saw 4-7 inches of snow Sunday morning. Sleet and some freezing rain is expected to fall until the evening.
Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said snow began to fall around 4 a.m. Sunday, bringing the most snowfall the area has seen since 2018.
Across Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties, people reported 4-7 inches, Powell said.
“That is a pretty good snowfall for the area,” he said.
Around noon, sleet began in most areas, which will compact the fallen snow, Powell said. What looked like 5 inches Sunday morning may look like 3 by Sunday evening.
SEE THE SNOW: Photos and videos from winter storm blanketing the Catawba Valley
Watch now: Lillie the dog enjoys snow in Taylorsville
Watch now: Justin Howard and son Jaxon Ramseur enjoy snow in Maiden
The sleet also adds a crunchy glaze to the snow and ice to roads and power lines.
“It’s going to have a bigger impact on our roadways,” Powell said. “I believe travel conditions this afternoon and evening will be much worse. If you were able to get our this morning hopefully you’re heading home pretty soon.”
The sleet and freezing rain may cause power outages in some areas. Precipitation will likely stop around 6 p.m. Sunday, Powell said.
Wind may also come in in the afternoon and evening. Gusts of 20 to 30 miles an hour could cause trees or power lines to fall, Powell said.
Only a handful of power outages were reported by Duke Energy Sunday at noon. Two homes were without power in Catawba County and 18 in Caldwell County, according to Duke Energy’s power outage map.
The Hickory Fire Department saw few emergency calls Sunday morning, said Terri Byers, fire education coordinator. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. the department only has two calls and both were medical.
"Fortunately people are taking heed and staying off the roads it appears," Byers said. "The roads are horrible."
Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing all day Sunday. Below 24 degrees, brine and salt are not as effective, making for dangerous travel, he said.
Monday, the temperature may reach just above freezing, but will dip back down Monday night, freezing again, causing icier roads, Powell said. The same pattern is expected Tuesday.
The low temperatures in the coming days stray from the Catawba Valley’s typical patterns.
“Typically it snows one day and it’s 45 and sunny the next. The situation we’re in is a little different,” Powell said.