Snow update: 4-7 inches of snow fell; Sleet, freezing rain may cause dangerous conditions

The Catawba County area saw 4-7 inches of snow Sunday morning. Sleet and some freezing rain is expected to fall until the evening.

Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said snow began to fall around 4 a.m. Sunday, bringing the most snowfall the area has seen since 2018.

Across Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties, people reported 4-7 inches, Powell said.

“That is a pretty good snowfall for the area,” he said.

Around noon, sleet began in most areas, which will compact the fallen snow, Powell said. What looked like 5 inches Sunday morning may look like 3 by Sunday evening.

The sleet also adds a crunchy glaze to the snow and ice to roads and power lines.

“It’s going to have a bigger impact on our roadways,” Powell said. “I believe travel conditions this afternoon and evening will be much worse. If you were able to get our this morning hopefully you’re heading home pretty soon.”

The sleet and freezing rain may cause power outages in some areas. Precipitation will likely stop around 6 p.m. Sunday, Powell said.