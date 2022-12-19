Snow on Friday in Hickory? It's a possibility, National Weather Service forecaster says

There's a chance of light snow in Catawba County on Friday.

A cold front will move in on Thursday evening and drop temperatures to around freezing, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday is also predicted to be a day of steady precipitation. The National Weather Service forecast hovers between 60-70 percent on Thursday and into Friday.

On Friday morning, there is a chance of rain and snow. An inch or less of snow is predicted, said National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Krentz.

Friday's predicted low is 14 with a high of nearly 40.

These temperatures are 20 degrees below average, said Krentz.

Saturday will remain cold. The weather service forecast is a high of 30 and a low again of 14.

Krentz said these conditions may freeze or burst pipes, and suggested insulating exposed pipes if possible.